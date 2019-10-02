The Iroquois West boys' golf team finished the regular season on a high note by picking up two wins at Shagbark in Onarga (par 36). Ryan Dulin of Grant Park was the medalist with a 38, followed by Kade Kimmel of Iroquois West who shot a career best 40. Jack Pree of IW also had a career best with a 43.
The Iroquois West girls golf team split with Prairie Central and Blue Ridge. Katelind Winterland of Prairie Central was the medalist with a 42, followed by McKinley Tilstra of Iroquois West who shot a career best 44. Lone IW senior Uliana Curtis shot her best score of a 51 on senior night.
The Iroquois West boys' golf team finished off with a record of 23-8 on the season. On the girls/ side, the team ended up with a record of 2-10.