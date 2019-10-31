The Iroquois West cross country team made history again by advancing both a boy’s and a girl’s team to Sectionals this past Saturday after only the fourth year of having a Cross Country team. The girls went in ranked to finish seventh out of seven teams, but pulled off a stunner by placing fourth. The boys also moved up, as they were ranked to finish seventh out of 11 teams, but ended up placing sixth. Both teams move on to the Lisle Sectional taking place on Nov. 2.
The girl’s team was paced by freshman, Samantha Hartke, who turned in another personal record race time of 20:14. This was a minute and 12 seconds faster than her previous PR and good enough for sixth place out of 64 runners. Senior, Jadyn Baker ran a strong race, finishing one second shy of her PR in 26 place with a time of 21:28. Jasmin Lopez was the next to cross the finish line in 31 place and a time of 21:51. Kayla Hartke placed 33 with a new PR time of 22:23. Maggie Thorne was next with a 35 place finish and a time of 22:36, which was just 8 seconds off of her PR. Ashton Miller finished in 64 place with a time of 27:19.
On the boy’s side, it was Connor Price leading the way with a seventh place finish out of 78 runners and a time of 16:38. Sophomore, Andrew Schutte-Jibril turned in his best run of the year by running a PR time of 17:30 and placing 31. Lucas Alvarez returned to Cross Country after missing several weeks due to injury and soccer to help pace the Runnin’ Raiders with a 40 place finish and a time 18:09. Jacob Kuipers waited for Regionals to run his new PR time of 18:15 and a 43 place finish, as did Tony Espinosa. Tony turned in a PR time of 18:40 and placed 51. Ryan Ritzma placed 62 with a time of 19:40, while Max McTaggart finished 76 with a time of 24:02.