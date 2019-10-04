The Iroquois West boys' golf team recently were the winners of the Iroquois County golf tournament hosted at Shagbark in Onarga on Oct. 2. The team earned a cumulative score of 165, beating out the likes of Watseka (169), Milford (175), Cissna Park (186) and Donovan (203).
Finishing in first place overall for the boys was Iroquois West's Ryan Tilstra with a low of 37. IW's Jack McMillan and Milford's James Birch each earned themselves a 38 for the night while Watseka's Lukas Ball and Jordan Schroeder rounded out the event with a 39 and a 42, respectively.
Taking home with win for the girls group was Watseka with a team score of 202, beating out Irqouois West with a 204 and Milford with a 228.
Watseka's Natalie Schroeder earned herself the top spot overall with a low of 38 on the evening. IW's McKinley Tilstra received second place with a 49 while teammates Adelyn Scharp and Taylor Talbert each earned a 51.
Watseka's coach Darin Hartman is proud of the way each of his teams performed during the competition.
"Natalie has just been on fire lately," he said. "As a group for the girls, we are a bit short handed which leaves us in a situation where everyone needs to golf well."
Hartman also said that he's hoping to get his team geared up and ready for regionals.
"Right now for us, it's all about the regionals. Everything that comes before that is just tune ups, so that's what we are the most concerned with right now."
Regionals are just around the corner for the boys and will be hosted at Shewami on Oct. 10 with sectionals taking place on Oct. 12 in El Paso.