The Iroquois West golf team took second place during their match up with Watseka, Cissna Park and Beecher at Shagbark on Sept. 6. The teams total score was 166.
Leading the boys team for Iroquois West was Ryan Tilstra who managed a 39 for the night. Kade Kimmel followed with a 41 while Jack McMillan ended his night off with a 42.
Watseka managed a team score of 172 with Lukas Ball sitting at the top spot with a score of 41. Adam Norder shot a 43 while Dylan Harris and Jordan Schroeder each shot a 44.
Cissna Park ended the night with a team score of 199. Devin Hull finished off with a 45 while Gavin Speirs followed closely behind with a 46. Will Petry shot a 52.