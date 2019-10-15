The Iroquois West High School Cross Country competed in 2 meets last week. On Tuesday, October 8th the IWHS XC team travelled to South Newton High School for a dual meet. The Runnin’ Raiders also competed at the All-Area meet hosted by Bishop McNamara High School at KCC on Thursday, October 10th.
At South Newton, the boys team came away with a win, outscoring the host Rebels 19 to 51, on their 3.1 mile (5K) course, which featured some small hills and long stretches of running next to corn and bean fields. The Lady Raider runners were one runner short of being able to score as a team. Connor Price led the boys team with a first place finish and a time of 18:08, followed by a third, fourth, fifth and sixth place finish by Andrew Schutte-Jibril, Jacob Kuipers, Ryan Ritzma, and Tony Espinosa. There times were as follows: 19:35, 20:14, 20:44 and 20:57. Max McTaggart rounded out the boys finishes, placing ninth out of 11 boy runners, with a time of 27:04.
The girls started off rather slow, but picked it up towards the end. Samantha Hartke, who normally goes out fast and leads the IWHS girls, was sitting fourth at the 1 mile mark, behind a South Newton runner and 2 other IWHS runners. By the two mile mark, Samantha had pulled within about 80 yards of the first place South Newton runner and kept gaining. In the end Samantha’s strong sprinting ability gave her the edge as she surged past the South Newton runner at the finish line, beating her by three seconds. Samantha placed first with a time of 24:54. Jasmin Lopez and Kayla Hartke fought to the finish line, placing third and fourth with times of 26:12 and 26:13, respectively. Autumn Melgoza came in fifth with a time of 27:12.
The All Area meet held at KCC featured several of the top teams and individuals from around the Kankakee area. The Iroquois West runners ran well earning several PRs and had 2 runners place in the top 20, earning themselves a ribbon.
The girl’s team ran short again and did not compete as a team. Freshman, Samantha Hartke once again led the Lady Runnin’ Raiders, by placing 18th out of 54 girls, with a time of 22:01. Juniors, Jasmin Lopez and Kayla Hartke both had career races, placing 23rd and 25th overall, with times of 22:30 and 22:49, respectively. Both times were PRs for these two girls. Autumn Melgoza finished off the girl’s team with a 47th place finish and a time of 26:24.
The boy’s race saw Connor Price place eighth out of 69 runners. His 8th place finish earned him a ribbon and his time of 16:27 was a new PR. Andrew Schutte-Jibril crossed next for the Raiders, placing 24th with a time of 17:58. Jacob Kuipers placed 29th with time of 18:32, while Ryan Ritzma placed 34th with a new PR time of 19:27. Tony Espinosa rounded out the boys scoring by placing 37th with a time of 19:45. Kaleb Pheifer did not finish the race, due to an ankle injury.
The Iroquois West Runnin’ Raiders race next at PBL on Tuesday, October 15th and again at the Patriot Invite held at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday, October 19th.