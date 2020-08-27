The Iroquois West Boys’ improved their record to 9-0 on the season after beating Illinois Lutheran at Balmoral Woods in Beecher. The team finished with a team score of 189.
In individuals, Iroquois West’s Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra both tied for medalist along with Illinois Lutheran’s Tristan Biesterfeld. All three players finished the night off with a score of 43. IW’s Kyler Meents finished off with a score of score of 51 and Jack Pree finished off with a score of 52.
On the girls’ end, IW penciled in a score of 221 to end their night as a team.
For individuals, Adelynn Scharp finished as medalist, ending with a 48 score. McKinley Tilstra picked up a score of 53 while Clarissa Garcia finished off with a score of 59.