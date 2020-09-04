The Iroquois West boys and girls golf teams split with Beecher and Illinois Lutheran on Sept. 2 at Balmoral Woods.
For the boys, who used the Stableford scoring system, Beecher came out in the number one spot with a team score of 65 followed by IW with 45 and Illinois Lutheran picking up a 27.
The girl’s team scored their cards regularly, falling behind Beecher by five points with a 229 to their 224. Illinois Lutheran finished with a 242.
The loss is Iroquois West’s second team loss on the season after falling to Beecher earlier in the week at Cardinal Creek.
IW’s Kade Kimmel was able to get a low score of 41, but finished six points behind medalist Brady Serafin of Beecher.
The team did pick up their 12 win of the year at Lakeview on Sept. 1 when they took on Cissna Park and Fisher. Iroquois West finished with a team score of 179, while Fisher grabbed a 236 and Cissna Park ended their night with a 239.
Medalist for the meet were IW’s Ryan Tilstra and Kyler Meents who each tied for first with a 43, followed by Jack McMillan with a 46 and Kade Kimmel with a 47.
Iroquois West’s next match up will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Shagbark to take on Bismarck Henning and Hoopeston.