The Watseka Warriors' football team improved their record to 2-0 so far on the season on Friday night. The team took victory over the Salt Fork Storm at home with the final score of 35-7.
An uneventful first quarter of play saw the two teams tied up heading into the second quarter. At the 7:48 mark, Sophomore Bryce Denoyer managed to run 68 yards for Watseka, earning them their first six points of the night. The point after by Henry Pavlak was good and the Warriors led the Storm 7-0. Watseka was then able to turn around and pick up another seven points with 3:36 left in the half when quarterback Drew Wittenborn ran for one yard to the end zone. With a successful point after attempt, the Warriors ended the half leading the Storm 14-0.
Things just kept getting better for the Warriors to start the third quarter when Jameson Cluver took off on a 77 yard run to score and allowing the team to pick up another point after attempt and hold a 21-0 lead against Salt Fork. Cluver was able to score yet again in the fourth quarter at the 7:48 mark after a 25 yard run. The point after was good making the score 28-0.
Salt Fork was finally able to put themselves in the end zone when a kickoff from Pavlak made it to the five yard line but was returned by Tate Johnson. Salt Fork was able to pick up the point after attempt as well, making the score 28-7 with 7:32 left in the game.
With 6:58 on the clock, Jameson Cluver managed a 30 yard run to earn himself his third TD of the game and extended the Warriors lead over the Storm. Pavlak was again successful in his point after attempt giving us the final score of 35-7.
Wittenborn threw for 110 yards during the game. Cluver managed 177 rushing yards while Denoyer finished his night off with 132. Cluver also managed 33 receiving yards behind Ethan LaBelle's 35. Brayden Haines had 29.
The Warriors were able to run the ball this week which wasn't exactly what quarterback Drew Wittenborn had in mind to start off the game.
"The game plan was to pass the ball, honestly. But, when they came in to cover two we had to start to run the ball. They forgot that we had a guy back there and a line that can push anyone around if they wanted to," he said.
Wittenborn is optimistic about his team's season so far.
"My outlook for the season is the same as it is for everyone and that is to get better every game. Get better every game, so that by the end of the season we are the best that we can possibly be."
Head coach Aaron Hilgendorf said he saw a lot of good things come from the victory, but a major role was his team's defense.
"The defense played outstanding. They're trusting the defensive scheme and buying into playing as a unit and we really saw that tonight. Teams need to play great defense and that is something that we are going to take great pride in."
The Watseka Warriors will be on the road next week when they take on the Redskins in Momence at 7 p.m.