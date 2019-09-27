The Watseka Warriors' football team was able to continue their winning streak on Friday night during their face off with the Dwight Trojans. The final score was 45-14.
After what was a scoreless first quarter, Watseka was finally able to see the end-zone after a pass to Ethan LaBelle from quarterback Drew Wittenborn allowed LaBelle to score. The point after from kicker Henry Pavlak was good and the Warriors' found themselves ahead over the Trojans 7-0 to head in to the second quarter of game play.
The Trojans were able to return the favor at the 6:53 mark in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own. The two-point conversion attempt was no good however, leaving the Warriors still in the lead 7-6.
LaBelle quickly saw another touchdown at the 6:37 mark after another successful pass from Wittenborn allowed him the space he needed to head in to cross the end-zone. The point after was once again successful putting the Warriors up 14-6. That would not be the last time the Warriors would score during the quarter however. Brayden Haines earned himself a TD with 4:12 left with the point after being good and giving the Warriors the advantage 21-6 heading into the half.
Once again, Haines saw the end-zone for a second time after a successful pass to score at the 10:39 mark in the third quarter. Another successful point after kick left Watseka sitting pretty with a score of 28-6 over the Trojans. A TD from Jameson Cluver continued the Warriors' dominance over Dwight and allowed Pavlak to earn yet another successful point after attempt making the score now 35-6.
Dwight managed to score their second TD of the game with 3:52 left in the third quarter. They also managed a successful two-point conversion to try and once again get their footing and shortening the gap 35-14. With one minute left in the third quarter, Pavlak managed a successful 24 yard field goal attempt to add another three points to the Warriors' lead making the score 38-14 to head in to the final quarter of game play.
A final touchdown came with 5:56 left in play when Justin Bunting managed to make his way across the line to score and leaving us with the final score of 45-14.
Leading Watseka in receiving yards was Conner Curry who finished off his night with 131 total. Justin Bunting picked up 91 yards of his own, while Ethan LaBelle managed to earn 60. Quarterback Drew Wittenborn threw for a total of 376 yards during the game. On the defensive side, Tylor Durflinger was able to grab a total of eight solo tackles while Shawn Farris picked up 5.
The Watseka Warriors will travel to Clifton on Oct. 4 to take on the Comets. Kick off will take place at 7 p.m.