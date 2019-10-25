The Watseka Warriors football team couldn't have asked for a more successful final regular season game on Friday night. The team took on the Iroquois West Raiders for their senior night match up and were able to get a huge victory to put them at 6-3 on the season. The final score was.
Around four minutes in to the first quarter, Watseka QB Drew Wittenborn flicked the ball to Ethan LaBelle who threw a successful pass to Brayden Haines to score the first TD of the game. The point after kick from Henry Pavlak was good and the Warriors took the charge over the Raiders 7-0. The Warriors were able to score again with 5:08 left in the first when the Warriors' Jameson Cluver managed to find an opening and get himself in the end zone. Once again, the point after kick was good and the Raiders saw Watseka up 14-0. The Warriors would score yet a third time in the first quarter of play when Conner Curry scored his first of several TD's after he broke away on a small run to score. This time, Watseka opted for a conversion attempt, which failed, making the score 20-0 to end the quarter.
With 7:45 remaining in the second, a pass from IW's quarterback, Tibaldo Alvarez, was intercepted by Watseka's LaBelle and was returned for a touchdown. Another successful point after put the Warriors up 27-0 over Iroquois West. The Warriors managed another unanswered 21 points thanks to two TD's from Curry as well as another from Cluver in the third quarter of play. However, the Raiders were able to put themselves on the board with 46 seconds left in the quarter after a three yard run from Dane Thorne resulted in a touch down. A scoreless fourth quarter from both sides resulted in a Watseka victory to end the regular season.
The Warriors victory came after a three game losing streak. Leading the charge during the game was Conner Curry, who said he's glad to see his team get back in the swing of things in time for playoffs.
"It feels great to get a win behind us after three tough losses," he said. "It's a big confidence booster all around and it was nice seeing the team get back in the groove and working together again."
For Watseka, Wittenborn managed 142 passing yards to end the game while Cluver led the team in rushing yards with 118. Bryce Denoyer picked up 36 rushing yards during the competition as well. Curry earned 104 receiving yards followed by Brayden Haines who picked up 50 of his own.
IW's Alvarez managed a total of 20 passing yards on the night while Dane Thorne led the Raiders in rushing yards with 72 to go with his 11 receiving yards. Auston Miller picked up 37 rushing yards as well as four receiving.
Both teams will begin their first rounds of playoffs on Nov. 1.