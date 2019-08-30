The Watseka Warriors football team kicked off their first game of the season with a home field victory over the Oakwood Comets on Friday night. The final score was 28-21.
The Warriors' first touchdown of the night came when quarterback Drew Wittenborn completed a 5 yard pass to Justin Bunting with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The point after attempt was good and Watseka saw themselves ahead of the Comets with a score of 7-0. Watseka remained in the lead until the end of the second quarter when Oakwood's Colby Smiley ran for a three yard touchdown. The point after attempt was good and the score was tied 7-7 to end the half.
The two teams remained neck and neck for the bulk of the third quarter until the 28 second mark when Wittenborn threw a seven yard touch down to Ethan LaBelle, picked up the point after and took the lead 14-7. The lead was short lived however, with Oakwood's quarterback Rhett Harrison throwing a 69 yard pass to Jack Carey. The team picked up the point after point and the score was 14-14. At the 10:13 mark, Watseka running back Jameson Cluver managed to break through the Comets defense and ran for a 43 yard touchdown. With a successful point after attempt, the Warriors took the lead 21-14. Oakwood's Smiley was then able to run for 46 yards to score at the 8:23 mark, with the point after attempt being successful and tying up the score 21-21. The Warriors were able to take the lead for the final time with 1:48 left in the game when Drew Wittenborn ran for two yards to score, making the final score 28-21 and giving the Warriors the victory.
Wittenborn managed a total of 219 passing yards for the evening as well as one rushing yard. Cluver ended his night off with 67 rushing yards. Wide receiver Conner Curry ended the game with 91 total receiving yards, while Ethan LaBelle had 62 and Justing Bunting taking home 40.
Going in to the game, the Warriors focused their efforts on stopping Oakwood's Cody Smiley.
"Our game plan tonight was to stop number 22," said Curry.
"The things he was able to do tonight was crazy."
The team also utilized their passing abilities for most of the game.
"We thought we could do some things throwing the ball against their defense," said Watseka's head coach Aaron Hilgendorf.
"The offensive line got better as the game went on and played really well in the second half. Drew Wittenborn also played very well in his first start as well."
The Watseka Warriors next game will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 where they will take on Salt Fork at home.