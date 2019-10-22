The Milford Bearcats continued their dominating season on Friday night with a 48-6 victory over the Judah Christian Tribe.
Milford saw the end zone first to start the game when a Milford’s Trey Totheroh intercepted a pass from Judah Christian’s QB, Christian Myhre, at the 10:40 mark in the first quarter. Totheroh was able to run the ball back for a touchdown. The Bearcats then picked up the two point conversion giving them an 8-0 lead over the Tribe in the first quarter.
A whopping 32 points in four TD’s from Milford’s Nick Allen, Keegan Boyle, Rudy King and Jonathan Bailey were added to the scoreboard in the first quarter all while holding the Tribe to 0 giving the team an enormous lead heading in to the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Milford’s Mason Blanck was able to break through for a six yard run to score at the 4:17 mark. The two point conversion was successful and put the Bearcats at a 48 point lead over the Tribe before the half. The Tribe were able to finally put themselves on the board at the end of the third quarter, but the damage had already been done and the score remained 48-6 to end the game.
Milford QB, Penn Stoller, threw for 51 passing yards during the game with Bryce Sluis grabbing seven of his own.
In rushing yards, Blanck finished the night off with 100 followed by Nick Allen with 11.
Allen also had 30 receiving yards on the night with Keegan Boyle picking up 21.
The Milford Bearcats will have their final home game of the regular season on Oct. 25 when they play River Ridge for their senior night.