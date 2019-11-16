The MCP Bearcats will have an opportunity to defend their state championship title on Nov. 22 after blowing out the Flanagan Cornell Woodland Falcons 62-12 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Things started off on the right foot for the Bearcats to start the game after MCP's Angel Salinas found an opening at the 10:52 mark to run for 21 yards to score the first touch down of the game. The two-point conversion failed with Milford taking the lead over FCW 6-0. QB Penn Stoller was able to score his first TD of the game with just 24.5 seconds left in the quarter. The conversion attempt would fail however with the Bearcats still leading the Falcons 12-0. After the kick, MCP was able to immediately recover the ball with Stoller taking it down to score yet again. This time, the two-point conversion was a success and the Bearcats saw themselves ahead 20-0 to end the quarter.
Stoller again saw the end zone with 9:25 on the clock and was able to turn around and complete another conversion attempt making the score 28-0. However, with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter of play, the Falcons managed to find an opening for a four yard run to finally put themselves on the board 28-6. That was soon answered with yet another touch down from Stoller for three yards giving him his fourth rushing TD of the game to end the half 34-6.
Things just kept getting better for MCP racking up another 28 points in the second half while holding the Falcons to just one more touchdown and taking the semi-final victory 62-12.
With a total of six touchdowns, Penn Stoller proved to be a stand out competitor during the match up. Stoller had a total of 209 rushing yards and 51 passing yards as well as two solo tackles during the game against the Falcons.
"There's no words to describe Penn Stoller," said MCP head coach Clint Schwartz.
"He's an unbelievable leader and a great football player. He's been waiting for this moment his whole life and he is the hardest worker we have."
This marks the Bearcats' second trip to the state championships in the two years since the I8FA league began. Last season, the team defeated Alden Hebron 66-14. This time, the team will face off with fellow undefeated titans, the Polo Marcos, at Monmouth College.
"This is the one we've been waiting for," said Schwartz.
"We knew that this was going to happen so this will be a fun week. Right now, we're just going to enjoy the moment and not think about the championship. But, on Monday it's right back to work."