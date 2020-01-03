An MCP Football athlete recently played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas last month.
Cissna Park senior and MCP Football lineman Rudy King was recruited to play via a film compilation video he put together of himself on the internet.
“Starting off last year, the guys from Blue Grey found my film I put together on a site called Huddle and liked it and invited me to a camp at Olivet,” said King.
“From there, I advanced to a super combine in Ohio and from there I advanced to Dallas which was the All-American Bowl.”
According to the organizations website, “Blue-Grey Football was established in 1989 and the founders were Gus Bell and his son Erik Bell. Together, they established the brand to help prep prospects from all over the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure scholarships to a college, whether that be at the NCAA Division I level, or II, III, NAIA or Junior College.”
The All-American Bowl took place at noon on on Dec. 16 with two days of practices beforehand. King said the event was a whole new ball game for him and he was excited to learn new things.
“It was a really humbling experience. When you come from a small school and you play well, you think ‘wow, I’m special’ and then you get to Dallas and you see ‘wow, okay, these kids are just a special as I am, if not more’, so it’s really awesome to see the talent level up there and trying to play with the talent was a really humbling experience,” he said.
“But, I definitely learned a lot. I learned how to adjust to really good pass rushers, especially with that level of talent. There were a lot of D1 kids there and trying to block them is a lot different than trying to block some of the players around here.”
Having played 8-man football for the last two seasons, King found himself in a bit of a learning curve at the start of the event.
“It was a little rough to start because I had to go back to 11 man from playing 8 man and I didn’t really know what position to go to so I ended up being guard. Once I got the wrinkles out it went really smooth.”
King has always had a love for football and has been playing the game since he was a child back in youth league.
“I would say football is a passion of mine. I started off playing in the youth league in Milford, and when that shut down I moved over to Watseka to play youth league there and that’s kind of where I really started getting a feel for the game,” he said.
Right now, King is interested in carrying over his football abilities into college and is currently looking at Carroll University in Wisconsin as a viable school to attend.
Having played the game for most of his life, King says the real highlight has been playing in high school for the MCP Bearcats.
“High school football has definitely been the best part of my life throughout the last four years and watching myself grow and living up to my own expectations and being with all of our talented players. It’s great to know that I was a part of something so great and I can’t wait to see what becomes of the program,” he said.
“I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”