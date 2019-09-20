The Clifton Central Comets improved their record to 4-0 on Friday night after their victory over the Dwight Trojans. The final score was 50-24.
After the coin toss, the Comets kicked off to start the game. At the 6:42 mark in the first quarter, Dwight was able to break through and the Comet's defense and head into the end-zone, but a holding call against them kept the score at 0-0 leaving them to punt the ball. After a change of possession, quarterback Jay Lemenager passed to Chandler to Burrow to score the first touchdown on the night with a successful point after kick making the score 7-0. Burrow was once again able to score with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. The kick was once again good and the score was 14-0 going in to the second quarter.
With 8:07 left in the second quarter, Dwight's Carson Crouch was able to find the end-zone and a successful two-point conversion attempt put the Trojans back in the game trailing by 6 points 14-8. But, Central answered that touchdown with one of their own with 6:35 in the second after a catch by Jacob Shoven allowed him to score. A conversion attempt by the Comets was no good and the score was now 20-8. Following the Comets' touchdown, Dwight's Will Bertrum was able to return the kick to score. Another successful conversion from the Trojans made it a four-point ball game with Central leading 20-16. The Comets were then able to pick up two more TD's with successful conversions, improving their lead over the Trojans 36-16 to end the half.
The Comets then saw some adversity to start the second half of the game when wide receiver Jacob Shoven was taken out of the game in an ambulance after a rough collision. The team was able to recover however at the 8:50 mark with a touchdown and successful kick, making the score 43-16. Dwight continued to battle, scoring at 7:06 and picking up two more points on the conversion giving them 24 to Central's 43. However, Burrow was able to see the end-zone one final time and lay down another successful kick, giving us the final score of 50-24.
"The game plan tonight was just to get open," said Burrow.
"Coach said told me that every time I see Jay rolling, I have got to be open. I haven't been doing that lately, but today I did work and got open for him and he found me."
The Comets will be on the road next week when they take on Seneca High School at 7 p.m.