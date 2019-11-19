The Clifton Central Comets' football season came to an end on Saturday after their quarterfinal match up with the Fieldcrest Knights. The final score was 37-19.
The Comets were the first on the board to start the game after a five yard pass from QB Jay Lemenager to Trevor Meier found the end zone. The point after kick by Chandler Burrow was a success and the Comets were up on the Knights 7-0 in the first quarter. The lead wouldn't last however as the Knights were able to return the favor after a 54 yard pass saw put the team across to score as well. Their point after attempt was good and the game was tied 7-7 heading in to the second quarter of play.
At the 12 yard line, Central's Garrett Graham was able to get through on a run to score and put the Comets back on top, however the point after attempt failed with the Comets once again taking the lead this time 13-7 over the Knights. However, Fieldcrest was able to pick up another TD before the end of the quarter as well as the point after attempt, making the score 14-13 Fieldcrest to end the half.
The third quarter is where the Knights were really able to break away from the Comets picking up two more unanswered touchdowns with successful point after kicks and a 64 yard TD to add on six more points.
The Comets did manage to grab one last touchdown after a 71 yard pass from Lemnager to Jacob Shoven resulted in a Clifton TD, however the effort proved to come a little too late effectively ending the Comets successful season 37-19.
The defeat by Fieldcrest was Central's first and only loss on the season finishing with an 11-1 record.