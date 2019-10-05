The Watseka Warriors' football team and the Clifton Central Comets had their long awaited rival game on Oct. 4 in Clifton. The Comets were able to put a stop to the Warriors' five game winning streak and taking the victory 33-7.
Things started off on the wrong foot right away for Watseka when the kick off was returned by Central's Chandler Burrow for a touchdown. The point after kick was successful and the score was 7-0 with 11:25 still remaining in the first quarter of play. The Comets were able to get themselves another TD when quarterback Jay Lemenager ran the ball through the Warriors defense to score. The point after attempt failed and the Comets led Watseka 13-0 to end the quarter.
At the 9:15 mark in the second, defensive end Caleb Toberman successfully picked off a pass from Watseka's quarterback Drew Wittenborn and was able to break through for a touchdown. The Comets then attempted a two point conversion which failed, leaving the score at 19-0 where it remained for the rest of the first half.
Watseka found themselves still unable to catch a break in the second half of the game. At the 7:12 mark in the third, Central's Jacob Shoven caught a pass in the end-zone from Lemenager allowing the Comets to score. The point after was good and the Comets remained in the lead 26-0 over the Warriors. The Comets didn't stop there, however. With 2:34 left in the quarter, a pass thrown by Watseka's Wittenborn was picked off by Garret Graham and returned for a touchdown with another successful point after kick. The score was then 33-0 heading in to the last 12 minutes of game play.
Watseka finally caught a break with 6:05 left in the game when receiver Conner Curry found the end-zone to score. The point after kick by Henry Pavlak was good and the Warriors finally got themselves on the board 33-7. But, it was too little too late and the Warriors were unable to make up for lost ground giving us the final score of 33-7.