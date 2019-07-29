On July 27, the Clifton Central Comet’s football team hosted their tenth annual seven on seven tournament. This year, 18 teams came to take part in the event which is the largest number the team has seen since it started.
“It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year,” said Clifton head coach Brian Spooner.
“Each team is guaranteed five games or more of seven on seven and we also have our linemen competition, which seems to really be the biggest draw here. A lot of the fans go and watch that because it’s fun to watch those big guys compete.”
The event makes for quite the long day for all teams involved. Though some teams from around the county came out, such as Watseka and Iroquois West, there were also many teams that traveled far and wide to attend this year.
“We will basically be here from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., so it’s kind of a long day. But, we are looking forward to a lot of great competition from not just area schools but from all over,” said Spooner.
“We have teams from the western side of the state, from down south and up north so it should be quite the great day of competition for the kids.”
Spooner also said that it was not the first seven on seven competition the Central Comets have seen this year, however.
“This is our third seven on seven tournament this summer. We went to Princeton and also Maroa Forsythe, so this is the last real day of football for us this summer,” he said.
“It’s been really busy but a really good summer. We got a lot done and are looking forward to starting the season.”
Much of the success Central will have this season can be credited to the amount of experience and returning players the team has.
“We have really done well so far. I think with the experience we had coming back at every position is a huge benefit to us. We are ready to rock and roll and have done a very nice job of meshing really well out of the gate,” Spooner said. “What’s nice about having so many experienced players coming back is that we didn’t have to teach a lot of stuff to the ones that came back. It’s given us a lot of time to work with the younger kids.”
Clifton Central’s first game will be against Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Aug. 30.