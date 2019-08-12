This weekend, the Chicago Bears wrapped up their annual 18 day practice camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
On Saturday, the campus was filled with fans sporting jerseys and t-shirts in the team's colors for the "Blue and Orange" event. Saturday was also the final public viewing of practices for the year.
Reportedly, a camp record of 9,141 people were in attendance on Saturday day alone.
The team arrived on July 25, with practice officially beginning the following day.
The final weekend of practice came just after the Bears suffered defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, 23-13 on Aug. 8.
During a press conference, head coach, Matt Nagy, mentioned his thoughts on the team's first pre-season game and hopes not to make similar mistakes when the team takes on the New York Giants on Aug. 16.
"I thought situationally, at the end of the half was good. The guys got out of bounds on offense. There were too many penalties, but that's the pre-season normally. So, I think the biggest thing now is to take what we did wrong in the first game and try to make sure we don't have the some mistakes in the second game. But, the guys came out and they played hard."
Nagy also expressed his gratitude toward the fans for coming out and supporting the team while at camp.
"I just want to personally thank the fans for coming out here. The first day we were out here and now this last day, it's surreal. We appreciate it and I don't want to be remiss in thanking everybody. It's pretty cool."
The Chicago Bears' first game of the regular season will be on Sep. 5 against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago.