The Milford Bearcat's football team are on a roll this season. The team managed a 78-36 victory over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland on Oct. 4 during their match up at home.
Milford managed to jump on the board early on at the 10:11 mark with a 52 run from quarterback Penn Stoller to score. The two point conversion from Angel Salinas was no good however, giving the Bearcats the leg up on on Flanagan 6-0. Flanagan answered that with a TD of their own with 7:14 left in the first, completing the conversion and taking the lead 8-6 over Milford. With 4:23 on the clock, Milford's Nick Allen managed to break through from the one yard line to score. Milford then picked up the conversion to take back the lead 14-9. The Bearcat's scored one final time in the first after Stoller once again found an opening and ran for 46 yards to score. The conversion pass from Stoller to Keegan Boyle was successful increasing Milford's lead 22-8.
Flanagan battled back in the second quarter scoring at the 7:06 mark and completing the conversion pass to give them 16 to Milford's 22. Allen was able to find his way through with 5:33 on the clock to complete a 50 yard touchdown run. The conversion attempt failed but Milford remained in the lead this time with a score of 28-16. Flanagan responded with yet another touchdown with 2:18 remaining in the half and picking up the conversion. The score was then 28-24 with Flanagan closing in on Milford. But, with just 55 seconds left before half time, a 20 pass from Stoller to Salinas found the end-zone. The conversion pass from Stoller to Boyle was once again successful and the Milford managed to get themselves out of hot water 36-24 to end the half.
A 30 yard fun from Allen just 27 seconds in to the third saw yet another Milford TD. A failed conversion attempt left the Bearcats on top 42-24. Flanagan was able to score at the 9:09 mark after a ten yard run. The two-point conversion failed and the score was 42-30. Another massive run from Milford's Stoller for 44 yards resulted in a TD. The Bearcat's then completed the conversion increasing their lead over Flanagan 50-30. Each team managed one more touchdown a piece in the third quarter, both failing the conversions to give the Bearcats a comfortable 20 point lead heading in to the final quarter of play with a score of 56-36.
From there, Milford was able to hold off Flanagan from scoring for the remainder of the game all while increasing their lead to 78 and earning themselves the victory.
For the Bearcats', Stoller threw for 67 yards during the game while earning 292 rushing yards. Allen managed 188 rushing yards as well as five solo tackles defensively. Salinas earned himself 43 receiving yards while Alex Barney picked up 24 of his own.
The Milford Bearcat's next game will be at Pawnee on Oct. 11 on the road.