The Milford Bearcat's eight man football team have been unstoppable so far this season. The team headed to Pawnee on Oct. 12 to face off against the number 4 ranked Indians. The Bearcats were able to defeat the Indians 40-8 to improve their record to 7-0 on the season.
Milford was able to hold Pawnee to zero in the first quarter, while picking up six points of their own at the 5:28 mark when a 27 yard pass from QB Penn Stoller found the arms of Angel Salinas to score. Another scoreless quarter in the second from Pawnee gave Milford the breathing room they needed to score yet again, this time after a whopping 73 yard pass from Stoller to Nick Allen. The conversion was good and the Bearcats took charge over the Indians 14-0 to end the half.
The third quarter saw TD's from Salinas, Keegan Boyle and Stoller, respectively, to pick up another 20 points while holding down the fort and refusing to let the Indians get across to score. In the fourth, Stoller made a pass to Boyle for 39 yards resulting in the final touchdown on the Bearcats' side. The Indians did pick up eight points of their own with 2:19 left in the game, but the damage dealt by the Bearcats proved to be too great and the final score was 40-8.
Stoller managed a total of 187 passing yards during the game as well as 95 rushing yards behind Salinas' 96.
Boyle earned 76 receiving yards of his own followed by Allen with 73 and 38 from Salinas.
Defensively, Boyle had six solo tackles for the day while Allen had five and Stoller finished off with three.