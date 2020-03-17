A local couple has become somewhat of a staple at sporting events at Iroquois West High School.
Bob and Joanne Eimen were nominated by the IWHS Athletic Director, Kristy Arie, as Unsung Heroes due to their continued dedication and support of local athletics.
“The dedication shown to our athletic programs by the Eimens is second to none,” said Arie.
“It doesn’t matter what the weather is like or how far we travel, we can count on looking into the stands and seeing them there supporting our teams.”
The Eimens, who are both graduates of Iroquois West High School, have been attending games for as far back as they can remember. Joanne, a retired school teacher, remembered going to games back when she was a child.
“My father was a coach, so I’ve been attending games since I was about three years old,” she said.
“We both went to school here and so did our three children as well as one grandchild. We just enjoy being a part of it.”
Bob was a member of the chain gang for the football team for 50 years, as well as coached little league. The only time the couple recalls missing games was after Bob was drafted into the military.
“I’ve lived here all my life. I graduated from here and we’ve just been participants and really enjoy the kids,” he said.
The kids are what keep the Eimens coming out to games.
“Back when I was playing basketball, I’d always look to the stands and liked to see people there. The kids want an audience watching them so that’s why we do it,” said Bob.
“We like keeping in touch with the kids,” Joanne said. “ We’ve gotten to know these kids over the years and we’ve always enjoyed athletics and it is our form of entertainment.”
After retirement, attending games was one way Joanne was able to keep in touch with the students in the community
“I was a teacher for many years so I used to know the families, but having been retired for 23 I wouldn’t otherwise know them anymore if we didn’t attend those games,” she said.
“It has definitely given us some very positive memories.”
Arie said no matter how many changes go through the school and their programs, the Eimens support is one thing the sports programs have come to pin their faith on.
“We’ve had good seasons and bad seasons, changes in coaches, but one constant seems to remain and that’s their presence in the stands supporting us,” she said.
“I hope that this recognition will let them know just how much we appreciate their constant support and dedication to our programs. They truly are our biggest fans.”