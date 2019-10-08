The IHSA Boys Golf Regionals were hosted at Shewami Country Club on Oct. 7.
Beecher, Peotone and Grant Park were the top three teams in the event with scores of 347, 361 and 367, respectively. Watseka managed a 369, Milford a 381, Iroquois West a 386 and Donovan rounding out with a 414.
Although no teams from the county advanced to sectionals as a group, there are several individual team members that will head to El Paso to take part.
From Watseka, Lukas Ball, Jordan Schroeder and Leevi Bruens will all three advance to the next round. Ball finished the night off in the number three spot for the event with a total of 79 while Schroeder took home a 95 and Bruens a 97. Bruens managed to out-shoot Reed-Custer's Clayton Newborough in a playoff for the 10th advancing individual spot.
Milford's Brooks Schoon and CJ VanHoveln took the top spots on their team to advance to sectionals with Schoon earning an 89 total followed by VanHoveln with a 95.
Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra from Iroquois West will also take part in the sectional tournament. Kimmel earned himself a total score of 91 during regional play, followed by Tilstra with a 92.
The IHSA Boys Golf Sectionals will take place on Oct. 12 in El Paso.