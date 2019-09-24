Recently, the Clifton Central Cross Country team traveled to California to take part in the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic Invitational in Norco, California.
The event was hosted at the Silverlakes Equestirian and Sports Park on Sept. 20-21. Over 400 schools from 16 different states were competing in four school size categories and a rated and sweepstakes featured races.
The event came to fruition after the team's state meet last year when the team was contacted by the race's director, George Varvas.
"I asked Isaiah (Ditta) to look at the information and he had heard that the course was the fastest course in the United States. That got the plans started," said cross country head coach David Ladehoff.
"With the approval from the school board, superintendent, and athletic boosters we went about fund raising."
With the success of the team's many fund raising events, the team was able to book the trip head out on their adventure.
The team competed very well, earning themselves the number three spot in the small school division out of 33 other teams. Isaiah Ditta finished third and ran a school record of 15:05.09 beating out Randy Pappineau's previous record. Trevor Swanson finished 9th in 15:29.7, Jerod Snejberg was 29th in 15:53.9, Blake Stua was 41st in 16:16.9, Christian Ladehoff was 67th in 16:38.5, Caden Chamness was 71st in 16:46.5, and Hunter Davis was 144th in 18:13.7.
"The boys raced from the heart and knew to put it all on the line," said Ladehoff.
"It was all such a friendly event. No one was really out for blood. You just could find someone at your pace to race with and it was a safe and secure environment as well."