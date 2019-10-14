The Hawks’ cross country team of Crescent City Grade School is winding down its season with the state finals set for next Saturday, Oct. 19, in Bloomington.
Though the team is generally a co-op between Crescent City Grade School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth, this year’s team consists only of runners from CCGS. Members of the team, coached by Heather Johnson, are: Haven Meyer and Clay Smith, eighth graders; Hannah Kollmann, seventh grade; and Cale Hamilton, Kenleigh Hendershot, Hunter Wolfe and Emma Janssen, sixth graders.
OCTOBER 8:
The runners traveled to Paxton to be a part of the PBL Invite. In the 5th/6th grade boys’ race, Hunter Wolfe finished 15th out of 69 runners, earning a medal for being in the top 25. Wolfe’s time for the course was 14:15; Cale Hamilton finished with a time of 17:25. For the girls’ 5th/6th grade race, Emma Janssen finished with a time of 17:12, followed by Kenleigh Hendershot at 23:53.
Haven Meyer was the first Hawks’ runner to cross the line for the 7th/8th grade girls, finishing with a time of 15:11. The next Hawks runner to finish the race was Hannah Kollmann, who finished with a time of 18:40.
In the 7th/8th grade boys’ race, Clay Smith, the only Hawks runner in that race, finished with a time of 17:05.
OCTOBER 12:
The Hawks took part in Sectional competition at St. Thomas More High School, Champaign. Despite the cold and wind, the runners gave their all and finished with some impressive times. Haven Meyer placed 13th and qualified for the IESA State Finals next Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bloomington, with a time of 14:24. Next were Hawks runners Emma Janssen, with a time of 18:19; Hannah Kollmann, with a time of 18:20; and Kenleigh Hendershot, with a time of 20:58. In the boys’ race, Wolfe needed 14:36 to finish the race, followed by Clay Smith with a time of 16:21, and Cale Hamilton with a time of 17:12.