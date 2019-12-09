The bleachers were packed at Tri-Point High School on Friday night as fans for both the Chargers and the Donovan Wildcats got set to watch a night of basketball.
Starting off the night was the girls' game. The Wildcats found themselves in trouble early on to start the game and struggled to keep pace with the Chargers falling to 2-2 on the season in their 74-30 loss. The team is now looking to host the Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers as well as Illinois Lutheran this week.
On the boys' side, things did not go as planned either. The Wildcats fell to the Chargers 65-44 making their record on their early season 0-2. Donovan was actually able to lead the Chargers at the end of the first quarter with a score of 13-11, but only picked up one point in the second quarter to Tri-Point's 12. From there, the Wildcats were unable to gain back their momentum resulting in the 21 point loss to end their night.
Leading the Wildcats in total points was junior Tate Caposieno with 12 to go along side his five rebounds. Fellow junior Darrien Pocius picked up a total of eight points on the night as well as three rebounds of his own while Michael Paris had seven points and one rebound. Caleb Klecan and Andy Onnen each had six points a piece with Onnen grabbing the most rebounds of the night with 11 while Klecan earned six.
The Donovan Wildcats' boys basketball team will host the St. Anne Cardinals on Dec. 10 in a rival game at 7 p.m. in the Donovan High School gymnasium.