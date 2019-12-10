The 18 annual Watseka Holiday Tournament will take place beginning on Dec. 12 with a total of 12 teams competing in the tournament.
Watseka, Westville and Tri-Point will all be competing in pool A; LaSalette, Milford and Cissna Park in pool B; Momence, Prairie Central and Donovan in pool C; and Hoopeston, Iroquois West and Bishop-McNamara in pool D.
The tournament will take place over a five day period beginning at 4:30 on Dec. 12. During the first night, two sets of games will be played simultaneously at two separate locations between Watseka and Milford. The championship game will be played on the 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Watseka.
Watseka, who are 4-3 so far this year, earned the number one spot during last years' tournament and are looking to claim the victory yet again this season. But, the addition of of two new teams (Cissna Park and Prairie Central) to the bracket may prove that to be a difficult feat.
As the IHSA class 1A second place team last season, Cissna Park are off to quite the impressive start this year with a record of 5-1 only falling to St. Joseph-Ogden with a 65-49 loss.
Prairie Central is another addition to the tournament this year. PC is sitting at 4-2 record so far in the season and are returning several players from their fairly average season last year. It's too early to tell where they'll rank in the tournament but should be a competitive addition to say the least.