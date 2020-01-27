The Watseka Warriors boys basketball team rallied to take down the Momence Redskins on Friday night at home. The final score was 53-50.
Momence managed to outscore Watseka to start the game off in the first quarter, moving into the second eight-minutes leading 10-8. The Redskins maintained that lead heading into half time with a three-point advantage over Watseka 23-20. They then extended their lead to five points in the third quarter of play, 38-33 but were outscored in the final quarter with Watseka putting up 20 points while holding Momence to 12 and ultimately taking the come from behind victory 53-50.
Leading Watseka during the game was Brayden Haines. Haines put up 21 total points against the Redskins while Drew Wittenborn grabbed nine of his own. Conner Curry, Jameson Cluver and Jordan Schroeder each grabbed six points apiece.
Watseka turned around to face off against Herscher on Saturday on the road, but where unable to pick up the win that time and suffered defeat in yet another close battle, 55-53.
Curry led the charge during the game this time around picking up a total of 12 points at the rim. Wittenborn followed alongside Maddux Rigsby each contributing 11 points while Haines grabbed another nine.
The Warriors will take on Cissna Park on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on the road.