The 18 annual Watseka Holiday tournament concluded on Dec. 17.
Earning the number five spot was LaSalette, who defeated Iroquois West 50-24.
Leading the Raiders was Jack McMillan and Ryan Tilstra who each had five points a piece while Ty Pankey and Zach Rice each need off with four points.
The third place game saw tournament host and defending tournament champions, the Watseka Warriors, taking on Bishop McNamara. Unfortunately for Watseka, Bishop Mac proved to be tough competitors and ended up on top with a score of 44-38.
The two teams were neck and neck from the start of the game, ending the first quarter tied at 10. The Warriors kept of the pace with Bishop Mac holding them to just a one point lead at the end of the second and third quarters. However, Bishop Mac was able to pull away from Watseka at the end of the game to take home the victory 44-38.
"I thought our defense has been better," said the Warriors' head coach, Chad Cluver.
"But, we can't afford to have a breakdown. We don't have as many mistakes on the offensive end but we still have enough at crucial points in the game that is giving the other team the lead and we just aren't able to recover back."
Leading Watseka at the basket was Maddux Rigsby. Rigsby finished his night off with a total of 16 points while junior Jameson Cluver ended up with nine.
Watseka will host the St. Anne Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Competing for first place was tournament newcomers, the Cissna Park Timberwolves. The Timberwolves took on the Prairie Central Hawks, who were also a new addition to the tournament as well. The Hawks beat out the Timberwolves 53-48.
The game was another case of two teams battling neck and neck, with the Hawks ending the first half of the game leading by two, 26-24. Cissna Park kept at it right down to the wire until the fourth quarter, where Prairie Central was finally able to break away taking home a five point victory and tournament trophy, 53-48.
Ian Rogers finished the game off with a team-high of 20 points at the rim with Penn Stoller following with ten of his own. Malaki Verkler also contributed with nine points.
The Cissna Park Timberwolves will next take on Bismarck-Henning on the road on Dec. 21.