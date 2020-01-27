The Watseka Lady Warriors fell to PBL in the SVC tournament finals on Saturday night. The score was 51-36.
PBL got themselves on the board first to start the championship game against Watseka with a basket from Hannah Schwarz to start the game. Those points were answered with a layup from Watseka's Kennedy McTaggart to tie up the score 2-2 with just over a minute into the game. PBL's Mackenzie Bruns was then fouled while scoring a layup, sending her to the free-throw line to make her extra point and give PBL the lead 5-2. Watseka's Kenzie Parsons came back to score with 4:26 on the clock making it a one-point game 5-4. But, a full-court lay-up from the Panthers' Baylee Cosgrove and yet another layup with just over three minutes opened it up to a five-point spread over Watseka 9-4. Schwarz put up a successful three-point attempt with 2:36 on the clock to extend the Panthers' lead 12-4. However, some quick offensive plays from Watseka allowed them to battle back and put the score at just a one-point game in the final minutes of the quarter, 14-13.
Watseka grabbed the lead in quarter two of the game with a layup from McTaggart to give them a one-point advantage, 15-14. However, a three-pointer from the Panthers' Kirra Lantz at the six-minute mark once again gave PBL the lead 17-15. The Warriors' Natalie Schroeder was fouled and sent to the line to make both of her free throw attempts and tie up the score 17-17, however PBL's Cosgrove was able to put up another two points and jump out ahead on the next possession. The Panthers' Lantz was able to put up another two points before the quarters' end, but Watseka hung on and was able to tie up the score and move into half time 21-21.
In quarter three, PBL was able to pull out to take a seven-point spread over Watseka to close out those minutes and move into the final quarter of play 35-28. The final quarter allowed PBL to find their groove and really pull out ahead to seal the deal, holding Watseka to just eight points while putting up 16 of their own and clench the victory and tournament championship 51-36.
Leading Watseka at the rim was Kennedy McTaggart. McTaggart grabbed 11 points while Natalie Schroeder followed with 10 of her own. Kinzie Parsons contributed six.
Bruns was the top scorer during the game on PBL's side. Bruns found herself in foul trouble in the first half of the game but was able to come out in the second half and grab 19 points, 24 overall. Also contributing to the win was Baylee Cosgrove. Cosgrove put up eight points of her own, while Hannah Schwarz grabbed five.
Iroquois West took the number four spot in the tournament after falling to Dwight 48-33 in the third place game. Clifton Central defeated Momence 37-31 in the consolation bracket.