The Watseka Lady Warriors faced off against the Plainfield South Cougars on Thursday night in the first game of the Peotone Holiday tournament. Though the final score was close, Watseka unfortunately lost by just three points with a final score of 52-49.
Watseka was able to get themselves on the board first to start things off and actually managed to pull away to lead Plainfield in the early minutes of the game, but some successful offensive plays from the Cougars resulted in them leading by three heading into the second quarter 19-16. The Cougars held off Watseka in the second quarter, picking up 11 more points while holding Watseka to eight and heading into the half leading 30-24.
In the third quarter, Watseka grabbed 12 points, one of which was a three-pointer from sophomore Sydney McTaggart, and managed to hold back the Cougars to just nine points making the score 39-36 with the Cougars still leading the ball game. That three points gap proved to be the deciding factor in the game, with both teams each earning 13 points a piece in the final quarter of play and giving us the final score of 52-49.
Leading Watseka at the rim was Natalie Schroeder. Schroeder picked up 14 total points, nine from three-pointers. Fellow junior Kennedy McTaggart followed with 13 points of her own while Sydney McTaggart picked up nine.
Watseka then moved on to battle the Beecher Bunnies in their second game of the tournament on Dec. 27. The Lady Warriors managed to pick up the win, defeating the Bunnies 46-43.
The Lady Warriors’ record is now 10-4 on the season and they will next take on Peotone at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28.
The tournament will conclude on Dec. 30 with the championship game being played at 1 p.m.