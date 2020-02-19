The Watseka Warriors' boy's basketball team defeated the Donovan Wildcats on Tuesday night during the team's senior night. The final score was 62-32.
Donovan got the ball first after the tip-off, but the board remained scores on both sides until just under the seven-minute mark when Watseka's Drew Wittenborn managed to put the ball up for two points to take the lead over the Wildcats 2-0. Donovan was able to get those points back at 5:24 with a layup from Tate Caposieno to tie up the game. The two teams then exchanged layups to move the score to 4-4. At just under the three-minute mark, a layup from Watseka's Caden Giroux gave the Warriors the lead once again followed by another two points from Maddux Rigsby making the score 8-4. With just 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter of play, the Warriors' Brayden Haines is fouled while scoring a layup and sent to the line to make his free throw attempt to end the quarter 11-4.
Watseka was first on the board once again to start the second quarter giving them a 13-4 lead before Wittenborn was able to score twice within 20 seconds to give the Warriors a 13 point lead over the Wildcats with 5:50 remaining in the half. Donovan's Darrien Pocius then grabbed at 5:33 with a layup but was answered with a successful three-point shot from Wittenborn to make the score 20-6. Watseka's Conner Curry is fouled with 4:55 on the clock while making a layup and is then sent to the line. Curry missed his free throw attempt however making the score 22-6. The Warriors were able to put up another six points Donovan's five to close out the half with a score of 28-11.
After half-time, the Warriors managed to extend their lead putting up 24 points to the Wildcats' 16 and heading into the final quarter with a score of 52-27. From there, the Warriors jumped out to a 30-point spread to close the game and defeating the Wildcats 62-32.
Leading Watseka at the rim was Drew Wittenborn. Wittenborn finished the night off with 18 points, followed by 14 from Conner Curry. Brayden Haines also contributed nine points. The game also saw points from three of the team's five seniors with Garrett White grabbing three and Caden Giroux and Bretten Walwer each earning two, respectively.
Donovan's Andy Onnen led the Wildcats in total points during the game, picking up 19. Brody Winge had five points while Darrien Pocius picked up four.
The Warriors' final home game of the regular season will be on Feb. 21 when they take on the Dwight Trojans at 7:30 p.m.
Donovan's final regular-season game will also take place on the 21 on the road against Grant Park.