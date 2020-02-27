The Watseka Warriors' basketball season came to an end on Tuesday night when they took on the PBL Panther's in the semifinal round of the PBL regional. The final score was 53-22.
Things looked promising for the Warriors to start the game as Watseka's Conner Curry put up a successful three-point shot just under a minute into the first quarter of play to give them a 3-0 lead. The Panther's Trey VanWinkle then managed to put up two-points with 5:58 on the clock making the score 3-2. The Warriors' Brayden Haines was then fouled with just over five minutes left in the first quarter to extend Watseka's lead back to three points, 5-2. The Panthers' Coy was then able to put up a layup for two to put the score at 5-4. From there, the Panthers were able to grab the lead when VanWinkle was fouled twice and sent to the line to make three of his four shots to take a 7-5 lead. VanWinkle then managed a successful three-point shot followed by a full court layup to run out the quarter with PBL in a seven point lead, 12-5.
Quarter two moved rather slowly after Drake Schrodt managed a layup to put the Panthers at a 14-5 lead. The quarter remained scoreless on both sides until the 3:27 mark when the Warriors' Maddux Rigsby grabbed two points on a drive to the hoop. Watseka's Curry was able to score two-points after driving down the court on a fast break to make the score 14-9 with 3:11 on the clock. With just 2:06 remaining in the half, VanWinkle was able to sink yet another three-points before Coy put up two points to give the Panthers a ten point lead 19-9. Coy was then able to turn around and put another three-points on the board at around the 1:20 mark to give PBL 22 before Watseka's Giroux grabbed two points of his own to close out the half with a score of 22-11.
In quarter three, PBL managed a total of 16 points before Watseka was finally able to get themselves on the board with just a little over 2 minutes left in quarter three. The Warriors' Wittenborn was then able to then hit a successful three-pointer to give Watseka 16 points to PBL's 38. Watseka then went scoreless to close out the third quarter as PBL extended their lead by seven points making the score 45-16 to move into the final quarter of play.
From there, the Warriors found themselves unable to overtake the extensive lead by the Panthers and suffered defeat 53-22 to end their season.
Curry led the Warriors at the rim, putting up seven points while Brayden Haines and Maddux Rigsby each finished off with four points apiece. Wittenborn also contributed three points.
The Warriors finished off their season with a record of 15-8, down from last year's record of 18-9.