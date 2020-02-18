After a convincing victory over Hoopeston Area Thursday night, the Watseka Lady Warriors were back in action Friday night when they faced Prairie Central in the regional championship game in Hoopeston.
Prairie Central reached the championship game by defeating Herscher Thursday night.
Watseka found themselves at an early disadvantage as Prairie Central put up 16 points in the first quarter while holding the Lady Warriors to just eight.
Allie Hoy put up four points during the first quarter. Natalie Schroeder and Kennedy McTaggart each had a field goal during the quarter.
Prairie Central again outscored Watseka in the second quarter, scoring 19 point to Watseka’s nine to hold a 35 to 17 lead going into the half.
Hoy scored three points on free throw shots during the quarter, while Schroeder and Parsons each had two points.
Watseka’s fortunes didn’t improve in the second half.
The Lady Warriors were again stymied on offense, scoring only seven points to Prairie Central’s 15 in the third quarter.
Prairie Central focused on maintaining possession of the ball throughout most of the game, forcing several turnovers and aggressively rebounding after every shot.
McTaggart put up four points in the third quarter, while Schroeder had a field goal and one successful free throw shot.
Prairie Central went into the fourth quarter with 50-24 lead, but didn’t let their foot off the gas when it came to offense.
Prairie Central would outscore Watseka 16-10 in the final quarter and took home the 66-34 victory and the regional championship.
Schroeder led the team in scoring with 12 points, followed closely by Hoy with nine. McTaggart had a total of six points, Teagan Cawthorn had three and Parsons and Acelynn Gamino each had two points.