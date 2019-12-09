utes

The Watseka Utes’ eighth grade basketball team celebrate with their plaque after defeating Judah Christian in the regional finals. Front row, left to right: Ava Swartz, Kaylie Lange, Jasmine Essington, Brianna Denault, Gracie Yates, Emma Hasbargen. Back row: Assistant coach Sarah Shoven, Layla Holohan, Diara Wellmaker, Lauren Tegtmeyer, Megan Martin, Ella Smith and coach Barry Bauer.

 Photo contributed

The number two seeded Glenn Raymond Lady Utes eighth grade basketball team defeated the number one seeded Champaign Judah Christian Tribe on Dec. 6 at the IESA class 2A regional championship game.

Watseka’s Brianna Denault’s steal and layup with eight seconds left in the game gave the Utes the win with a score of 33-32. Leading the Utes in scoring was Jasmine Essington with 17 total followed by Ava Swartz with 10.

The Lady Utes’ record is now 18-5 on the season and will head to the sectional game in Salt Fork at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 against Paris Crestwood.

