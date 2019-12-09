The number two seeded Glenn Raymond Lady Utes eighth grade basketball team defeated the number one seeded Champaign Judah Christian Tribe on Dec. 6 at the IESA class 2A regional championship game.
Watseka’s Brianna Denault’s steal and layup with eight seconds left in the game gave the Utes the win with a score of 33-32. Leading the Utes in scoring was Jasmine Essington with 17 total followed by Ava Swartz with 10.
The Lady Utes’ record is now 18-5 on the season and will head to the sectional game in Salt Fork at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 against Paris Crestwood.