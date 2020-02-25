The Cissna Park Timberwolves lost their rematch game with the PBL Panthers on Feb. 21. The final score was 77-61.
To start the game, Cissna Park's Ian Rogers was able to put the ball up for three points at the 7:10 mark to take the lead over PBL 3-0. The lead was short lived however, with PBL managing to grab two-points followed by a layup from the Panthers' Drake Schrodt to take the lead 4-3 with just under six minutes left in the first quarter. A successful three-point shot from Trey VanWinkle extended the Panthers' lead to four and put the score at 7-3. A jumpshot from the free throw line by Penn Stoller found the bottom of the rim making the score 7-5 with just under five minutes left. Colton Coy was sent to the free throw line for PBL with 4:32 on the clock to make one of two free throws making the score 8-5. Cissna Park was able to then cut the Panthers' lead down to just one point with a layup from Malakai Verkler. Another layup from Verkler at 3:05 gave the Timberwolves the lead 9-8 but was short lived with PBL scoring a layup of their own on the next possession making the score 10-9. VanWinkle exchanged three-pointers with Cissna Park's Gavin Speirs to make the score 13-12 and yet another three from VanWinkle at the 1:32 mark forced the Timberwolves to call their first time out of the game with the score 16-12. After the time out, the Panthers were able to grab another five points while holding off the Timerwolves completely before moving into the second quarter of play with a score of 21-12.
In quarter two, Rogers found himself on the board once again to start putting up another three-point shot to give Cissna Park 15. But, back to back three's from VanWinkle and Schrodt, respectively extended the Panthers lead to 12, 27-15. Cissna Park's Keegan Boyle managed to make a three-point shot of his own with 4:15 on the clock which was answered with yet another three from VanWinkle making the score 30-18. Another layup from Verkler made it a ten point game 30-18 but, with 2:49 remaining in the half, PBL's Schrodt was sent to the line after getting fouled while scoring a layup. His extra point attempt was successful and the Panther's then led the Timberwolves 33-20. Coy was then fouled 20 seconds later and was able to make both of his free throw attempts 35-20.Van Winkle was then able to grab his sixth three pointer of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the first half to move the score to 38-20 and forcing another Cissna Park time out. Schrodt then managed another three-pointer of his own to give the Panthers 41 points before Cissna Park's Verkler managed to make back to back layups to close out the quarter 41-24.
In the second half, the Timberwolves managed to outscore the Panthers in quarter three, picking up 15 points while holding the Panthers to 11. However, the Timerwolves still found themselves behind by 10 points to start the final quarter where PBL was able to grab another 25 points and secure their victory as well as the regular season SVC title 77-61.
Cissna Park will now play their first game of regionals on Tuesday, Feb. 25 when they take on Donovan in Gilman at 6 p.m.