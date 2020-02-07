The Watseka Warriors were defeated by the Clifton Central Comets on Tuesday night in game two of the SVC tournament.
The Comets got on the board first 20 seconds into the game with a shot from Jay Lemenager to put the score at 2-0. Lemenager scored once again about a minute later giving the Comets a 4-0 lead. A successful shot from Central’s Jayson Harris extended their lead 6-0. With 4:24 remaining in the first quarter, Watseka’s Conner Curry was fouled and sent to the free throw line to make one of his two shot attempts to finally put Watseka on the board. Watseka was then able to gain way on the Comets holding them to just a two-point lead to end the first quarter of play. In quarter two, the Comets were able to increase their lead however putting up 15 points while holding Watseka to nine and ending the first half with a score of 24-16.
The Comets then jumped out to a 20 point spread in the third quarter, putting up another 24 points to the Warriors’ 12 and moving into the final quarter of play with a 48-28 lead. Although the Warriors were able to outscore the Comets in the final quarter of play, they could not recover from the damage dealt by the Comets in quarters two and three and suffered the loss 59-47.
Jacob Shoven led at the rim for Clifton Central, putting up 13 points. Kyle Peters followed with 11 of his own while Jacob Shoven finished his night off with 10.
For Watseka, Maddux Rigsby picked up 12 points, followed by Conner Curry and Drew Wittenborn each with eight points apiece.
The win allowed Clifton Central to advance to the winner’s bracket to take on game one’s winner, the PBL Panthers at 6 p.m. The Panthers earned their spot in the winner’s bracket after defeating Momence 60-23. Also in the winner’s bracket is Cissna Park who defeated Iroquois West 59-51 and will look to take on the St. Anne Cardinal’s at 7:30 p.m. in night two.
The consolation bracket will see the Warriors taking on Momence. Iroquois West will then take on Dwight following the Watseka and Momence game.
The SVC boy’s basketball tournament will conclude on Saturday night in Onarga.