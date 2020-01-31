After falling to them in the SVC tournament, the Watseka Lady Warriors were vindicated on Thursday night during their SVC conference game against the PBL Panthers at home. Watseka defeated the Panthers with a score of 39-30 which allows for them to at least tie for the SVC conference championship.
Two points from PBL’s Shwarz started off the game to put the Panthers up 2-0 at the 7:37 mark. Watseka was able to get themselves on the board to tie the score at 2-2 with a basket from Allie Hoy. A layup from Kinzie Parsons with 5:30 left in the quarter gave Watseka the lead 4-2 but was answered with a layup from the Panthers’ Bruns. The Panthers were then able to put up another two points to take the lead with about 4:46 left in the first quarter 6-4. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder was then fouled and sent to the line to make one of two free-throw attempts to put them just one point behind the Panthers. Two layups from Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart, respectively allowed for Watseka to then take a three-point lead 9-6 to end the first quarter of play.
In the second, Watseka’s Schroeder opened up the quarter with a successful three-point shot to extend their lead 12-6. The Warriors’ Teagan Cawthon was fouled and made one of two of her extra shots to put the score at 13-6. With 6:08 on the clock, Watseka’s Schroeder fouled PBL’s Brooke Walder allowing her to pick up an extra point. PBL was forced to call a time out with just under five minutes left in the first half.The Panthers’ Bruns made her way down to put up two points about a minute later but was answered with a layup from Cawthon making the score 15-9. Watseka was then able to maintain their lead and put up another nine points to PBL’s two ending the half with a score of 24-11.
Parsons was able to score to start off quarter three extending the Warriors’ lead to 15 points 26-11 but that was soon answered with two-points from the Panthers’ Kirra Lantz. With just under the seven-minute mark, McTaggart grabbed another two points to put the score at 28-13. After PBL’s Bruns put up a successful two-points, Walder drew a foul to be sent to the line and sink both free throw attempts to put the Panthers’ defect at 11 points, 28-17. The Panthers were able to grab another four points to Watseka’s two to close out the quarter 30-21.
To start off the final quarter of play, Bruns put up another successful two-points with a layup. She was then fouled with 6:48 on the clock to make one of two free throws and reduce Watseka’s lead to just six points, 30-24. Watseka’s Hoys scored ten seconds later with a layup of her own and was later able to draw a foul from Bruns for her third foul of the game. Watseka finished off the game grabbing another nine points while holding off the Panthers to six points and grabbing the SVC win 39-30.
Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder said she and her team were excited to finally take down the team that beat them in the conference tournament just five days prior.
“It’s always a rivalry with PBL and it’s nice to beat them. They beat us in the tournament but that’s just a trophy, this win will actually go up on the wall in the gym where everyone can see it,” she said.
“We really executed our game plan tonight.”
Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors at the hoop during the game putting up a total of 12 points. Kennedy McTaggart finished her night off with 10 points while Natalie Schroeder contributed eight points of her own.
The Lady Warriors will now look to take on Dwight for their last SVC game of the season on Feb. 6.