The Iroquois West Raider Holiday Hoop tournament wrapped up on Dec. 18.
The winner of the tournament was Gardner-South Wilmington who managed a 57-38 victory over Dwight to take home the championship trophy.
The third place game saw Iroquois West taking on Hoopeston where they lost a heartbreaker 32-31 and ending up in the number four spot in the tournament.
Iroquois West's next game will be at home on Dec. 20 against Prairie Central.
In the consolation game, the Central Comets defeated the Milford Lady Bearcats in yet another close game, 34-32.
Kamryn Grice led the Comets at the rim with 16 points during the game, as well as 12 rebounds while Hanna Offerman finished off with eight points of her own.
Central will host Peotone at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Leading the charge for Milford was Kaylee Warren. Warren led the team in total points with 12 as well as eight rebounds. Warren was followed by Maya McEwen with nine points and eight rebounds while Abby Tovey ended her night with six points and four rebounds.
Milford will participate in the Bismarck tournament beginning on Dec. 26.
Making the all-tournament team from Iroquois County were Shelby Johnson and Shelby Small from Iroquois West, Kaylee Warren from Milford and Kamryn Grice from Central.