The Iroquois West Raiders' boys basketball team lost their first game of the season on Monday night during their game against Warrensburg-Latham at the GCMS tournament. The final score was 64-56.
After a hard fought first two quarters of play, the Raiders found themselves down by just five points heading into half time, but after only picking up five points to Warrensburg's 17 Iroquois West found themselves in over their heads and unable to make up the difference. The Raiders did managed to battle back to hold Warrensburg-Latham to just a three point lead at one point in the final quarter of play but ultimately suffered defeat 64-56 to end the game.
Leading the Raiders in total points for the night were Ryan Tilstra and Jack McMillan who each managed 21. Kade Kimmel and Zach Rice both contributed six points while Ty Pankey had two.
The Raiders will next face off against Armstrong at the GCMS tournament on Nov. 26 and then will look to play the GCMS Falcons on the 29.