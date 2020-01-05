The PBL Panthers' girls basketball team grabbed another win on Jan. 4 when they hosted the Heyworth Hornets. The final score was 56-42.
The Hornets took possession after the tip-off and were able to put up a successful three-point shot to start the game, but the Panthers battled back with three back-to-back three-point shots from Kirra Lantz, Emily Adwell and Hannah Schwarz respectively, giving the Panthers a 9-3 lead. Heyworth did manage to answer those with another three-point shot and battle back to reclaim the lead 11-9 with 3:49 left in the first quarter. Some quick offense allowed the Panthers to pull ahead with a 20-14 spread with 1:30 left in the quarter. A foul from the Panthers sent the Hornets' Raeghan Morefiled to the line to grab one point but was soon answered with another well placed three-pointer from PBL's Schwarz. PBL was then able to regain possession and head down the floor on a breakaway to put the score at 25-15 over the Hornets.
In the second quarter, PBL was able to maintain their lead over the Hornets and hold them off by 11 points, 36-25, to end the half.
After the break, a scoreless two minutes ended when the Hornets were able to move down the floor to score. However, that was soon answered with a basket from PBL. A foul from the Panthers once again sent the Hornets' Morefield to the line and she failed to make her extra points. The Panthers then recovered the ball and were able pass the ball off to Emily Adwell to score a three-pointer. The two teams continued to battle with the Panthers maintaining their lead heading into the final quarter of play 44-35 over the Hornets.
Heyworth got themselves on the board first to start the final eight minutes putting up two points. Applied pressure from the Hornets forced the Panthers to call a time out with 6:03 left in the game. When the game resumed, the Panthers passed the ball off to Scwarz who was able to grab her third successful three-pointer of the game to put the score at 47-37. PBL was fouled with 4:28 remaining and sent to the line to score one of two free throws. From there, the Hornets were able to drive down to score and call a time out of their own. After the time out, PBL's Bruns put up a layup to score and put the Panthers at 50 points to the Hornets' 39. The Panthers were then able to grab another six points and hold the Hornets to just three to take the win 56-42.
"Our kids always play hard," said PBL head coach Nathan Lawler.
"They're very coachable. That’s the thing I've most enjoyed. The biggest thing is that they play as a team. We have tremendous individual talent, but they share the ball and support one another. That's what I'm most proud of. The culture that the've built is all about team unity and how important it is to love playing with one another."
Bruns led the charge for the Panthers during the game with a total of 22 points. Shwarz followed with 14 of her own while Adwell grabbed eight.
The win put the the Panthers at a 12-5 record and they will look to take on Urbana on Jan. 9 on the road.