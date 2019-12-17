The Milford Bearcats' boys basketball team placed 10 out of 12 at the Watseka Holiday tournament. The team took on the Momence Redskins, and suffered a 58-47 loss allowing the Redskins to take the number nine spot in the tournament.
Milford found themselves on top at the end of the first quarter, picking up 13 points while holding the Redskins to 10 to head into the second. The Redskins battled back however, gaining the lead and ending the half winning by five, 27-22. The Bearcats were unable to ever take back the lead, ultimately falling short by nine points with a final score of 58-47.
Leading the Bearcats in total points was Trace Fleming. Fleming earned 20 at the rim followed by Trey Totheroh with 14 of his own. Klaytin Hunsinger grabbed six points while Nicholas Warren picked up four.
In the seventh place game, the Donovan Wildcats fell to Tri-Point 65-37 giving Donovan the number eight spot in the tournament final.
Leading the Wildcats was Darrien Pocius. Pocius picked up 15 points followed by Andy Onnen with eight.
The final three games of the Watseka Holiday tournament will take place on Tuesday Dec. 17 beginning at 5 p.m. Iroquois West will take on LaSallete for fifth place, while Watseka will face off with Bishop McNamara for third. The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. with Cissna Park taking on Prairie Central.