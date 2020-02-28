Onarga — The Fisher Bunnies shocked the Milford Bearcats on Tuesday when the 14 seeded Bunnies took down the sixth seeded Bearcats 66-58.
The two teams traded buckets back and forth early in the game before Landon Stalter hit a three to put Fisher up 7-4 with six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Milford responded well and took a 16-15 going into the second quarter.
The Bearcats kept their lead throughout the rest of the first half on the back of Tanner Sobkoviak who had 10 points in the second quarter. Milford lead the Bunnies 30-27 going into to half.
Fisher continued to hang tight in the third quarter and out scored Milford 13-12 in the frame to set up a wild final eight minutes. The Bearcats were hanging on to a 42-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Bunnies tied it up early in the quarter with a Will Delaney layup.
The teams traded baskets before Carson Brozenec hit a layup to put the Bunnies on top 48-46.
Once again the two teams traded baskets before Milford took a lead with just over two minutes to go on a jump shot from Nick Allen.
That is when the play of the game happened. The Bunnies brought the ball up the court and got the ball in Delaney’s hands and he hit a three from the left wing to put the Bunnies up by one and Fisher never looked back.
Delaney hit more than just one big shot. He went eight for eight from the free throw line to ice the game.
Delaney led all scorers with 28 points.
Jake Cochran chipped in 14 for the Bunnies while Brozenec had 13. Will Jokisch chipped in six all from the free throw line. The scoring for
Fisher was wrapped up by Landon Stalter who had three and Hunter Coon had two.
Milford was led by Sobkoviak with 17. Allen had 12 while Trace Fleming had 11. Trey Totheroh had 10 points and Klaytin Hunsinger had six.
The Bunnies moved on to the regional semifinal where they lost to Cissna Park 73-64.
The Bearcats ended the season 19-11.