The Milford Bearcats started the Bismarck Holiday tournament off on the right foot on Dec. 26.
The team defeated North Vermillion and Fisher in day one of the tourney.
In the 39-35 victory over North Vermillion, junior Trey Totheroh led the team with 14 total points in the game. Trace Fleming followed with ten points of his own.
The team defeated Fisher much more handily with a 22 point gap and a final score of 62-40. This time leading the charge at the rim was Tanner Sobkoviak. Sobkoviak finished the night off with 12 points, followed by Klaytin Hunsinger with 11 and Totheroh and Fleming each rounding things out with 10 points a piece.
Two more wins against Centralia and Rantoul JV put the Bearcats at 4-0 in the tournament. The team then looked to take on Salt Fork for third place.
Salt Fork led the way by three points in the first quarter of play, heading into the second quarter of play leading 9-6. Both teams picked up 11 points in the second quarter’s minutes, which still put Milford behind by three to close out the quarter with a final score of 20-17.
Milford was only able to grab 10 points to Salt Fork’s 14 in quarter three putting them behind now by seven points moving into the final quarter of play. While the Bearcats did manage to outscore Salt Fork in the final quarter, they were still unable to make up for lost ground and ultimately suffered defeat 45-40 and took the number four spot in the tournament.
Leading the Bearcats in the final game was Luke McCabe. McCabe had 12 total points at the rim while Totheroh followed with nine points and Fleming with eight. Nick Allen also grabbed seven points to finish off his night.
The Bearcats will next take on Grant Park to start the new year on Jan. 2.