The Watseka Lady Warriors’ basketball team are off to a great start early on in the season, picking up two wins in the first two games of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic tournament.
Watseka hosted the event on the first night of play, with the Lady Warriors grabbing a 45-28 win over the Momence Redskins to kick off the tournament.
On Wednesday, the team took on Tri-Point, this time in Cissna Park, and were able to earn themselves another big one with a final score of 54-29.
Tri-Point found themselves on the board first to start the game when sophomore Melina Schuette headed down the floor to drain a three point shot. But, that was soon answered with a Watseka three pointer of their own to tie things back up. A foul sent Watseka’s Kennedy McTaggart to the free throw line with six minutes left in the first quarter and Watseka was able to grab the lead 4-3. From there, Watseka was able to extend their lead for the remainder of the first half of play with the score 31-12.
The Lady Warriors added another 23 points in the second half of play while only allowing Tri-Point 17 and took home the win 54-29.
Natalie Schroeder lead the Lady Warriors in total points, picking up 14 to end her night. Schroeder grabbed three three points shots and five points at the free throw line. Kinzie Parsons grabbed 13 total points of her own while Baylor Cluver finished off with eight.
The Lady Warriors will take on Armstrong-Potomac for their third game of the tournament on Nov. 21.