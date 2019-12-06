The Iroquois West Lady Warriors and the Clifton Central Comets faced off in Watseka on Dec. 5.
The two teams hosted a special Military Appreciation night in which veterans from around the county were honored and presented with gifts from the players for their services. The veterans were also each recognized by name before the varsity game. A total of 25 veterans turned up to be honored.
The event kicked off with a chili dinner and all proceeds received will be donated to local veterans groups around the county.
The Lady Warriors were the victors during the conference match up, defeating the Comets 38-21.
Watseka's Kinzie Parsons led the team in total points with 18 for the night to go along side her five rebounds. Natalie Schroeder finished off with eight points, six of which were earned via three-pointers. Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart each finished off with four points a piece.
For Central, senior Hanna Offerman led in total points with six, followed by five points earned from Jillian Baker. Allison Cox grabbed four.
The Lady Warriors are now 6-1 on the season and will face off against Centennial on the road on Dec. 7. The Comets will play their next game on Dec. 7 as well as they head to Wilmington to take on the Wildcats.