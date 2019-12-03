The Watseka Lady Warriors’ girls basketball team took down the Hoopeston Cornjerkers during their Monday night face off at Watseka High School. The final score was 50-42.
Things did not look good starting off the first quarter for Watseka with the Lady Warriors finding themselves unable keep up with their Cornjerkers pacing or land several much needed shots. With the score 11-4 to start the second quarter, Watseka found their fire and were able fight back to take the lead picking up 23 points to the Cornjerkers eight.
The third quarter saw the Cornjerkers come alive once again with junior Ali Watson dropping six of Hoopeston’s 13 points to overtake the Warriors 32-31 to end the quarter. In the fourth and final quarter of play, the Cornjerkers got themselves into foul trouble allowing Watseka to pick up 11 free throw points to go alongside their eight points from the field and secure the victory 50-42.
Leading Watseka in total points was Kinzie Parsons with 14 on the night. Natalie Natalie Schroeder followed closely behind with 13 total points with eight from the free throw line as well as one three point shot. Kennedy McTaggart was another notable scorer, picking up 11.
Watson led the Cornjerkers on the Hoopeston side of things earning 14 points. Lexie Breymeyer followed, picking up three three pointers to help get her 12 total.
The Watseka Lady Warriors’ next game will be on Dec. 5 when they take on the Central Comets at home.