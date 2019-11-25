The Watseka Lady Warriors’ basketball team took the number two spot at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
To get to the championship game, the team had to first defeat Herscher in the semi-finals. The Lady Warriors did manage to come away with the win 30-26 to advance to face off against Bismarck-Henning.
Unfortunately, Bismarck-Henning outscored the Lady Warriors to take the first place trophy, defeating Watseka 45-22.
Kadyn Stevens, Allie Hoy and Kennedy McTaggart all led the team during the game against Bismarck-Henning with four points a piece for Watseka.
“Obviously everybody wants to win the tournament,” said Watseka head coach Barry Bauer. “But, we had some other goals that we felt were just more important. I feel like we’re in better shape and I think we learned a lot about ourselves and have our identity now. So, we got a lot out of the tournament but we probably could of competed a little more in that final game.”
The team will have a small break due to Thanksgiving but is looking to pick right back up after the holiday.
“We’ll get some days off now for Thanksgiving but after those four days of practices we’re looking forward to our game against Hoopeston,” said Bauer.
“We just want to start playing to our strengths a little bit more. I think after this tournament our players will start feeling what their roles are and start fulfilling their role well, so I think it was a good week for us.”
The Lady Warriors’ match up with Hoopeston will take place in the Watseka High School gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.