The Watseka Lady Warriors and the Clifton Central Comets will take part in a Military Appreciation Night on Dec. 5.
The event is being hosted at Watseka High School and will begin with a chili supper running from 4:30-7p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Those purchasing the chili supper will receive unlimited chili as well as a dessert and a drink. All proceeds from the supper will be donated to local veterans groups around Iroquois County.
All veterans are encouraged to attend and be recognized on the court after the JV teams take the floor to play their game and before the varsity warm-ups. Each veteran will receive a gift from the players on both sides.
Veterans should report to the high school’s gymnasium by 6:45 p.m. in order to be announced on the court.
Please contact Watseka coach Barry Bauer or Central coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton with any questions regarding the event.