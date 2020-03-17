The Watseka Lady Warriors’ girl’s basketball team hosted their banquet last week.
The Lady Warriors finished off their season with a record of 22-9 and finished 6-0 in the conference, taking the title of SVC champions.
The team had 25 girls participate, with 10 of which earning varsity letters.
The varsity letter winners were: Kadyn Stevens, Teagan Cawthon, Baylor Cluver, Acelynn Gamino, Kennedy McTaggart, Raegan Gooding, Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart.
Special awards were also given out. Kenney McTaggart received the rebounder award, Natalie Schroeder received the free throw award as well as MVP, Allie Hoy was named most improved, Raegan Gooding was named best defender, Kadyn Stevens was named best teammate.